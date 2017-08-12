The hospital emergency room in New Hampshire where more than a dozen employees went home sick on Friday, is expected to reopen sometime Saturday morning.

On Friday morning, emergency crews responded to Exeter Hospital after 20 employees reported feeling dizzy and nauseous. Some were also vomiting and experiencing headaches following an unknown "chemical release".

Those sickened were taken outside on stretchers to be treated.

Six patients who had been inside the emergency room were taken to other hospitals.

"There was one person who was having surgery at the time and who did very well and is recovering now," said Dr. Neil Meehan, Exeter Hospital Chief Physician.

Fire officials said so far, all of their tests on the emergency room have come back normal and the "all clear" has been given to reopen.

Other areas of the hospital had remain unaffected were operating as usual.

The cause of the odor is still under investigation.