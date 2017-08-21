Field of Dreams: Playing at Fenway for a Cause

At the 20th annual Field of Dreams fundraiser, teams raised money for Action for Boston Community Development, a program for at-risk and underprivileged youth.

It was a winning day at Fenway Park, even though the Red Sox weren't in town.

Eighteen teams made up of men and women from businesses throughout Greater Boston batted in runs in the shadow of the towering Green Monster, enjoying their moment on the field of the iconic ballpark for a good cause.

"We have loads of huge Red Sox fans, so there was a guy here earlier picking up the dirt and just rubbing it in his hands before we started playing," said Megahn Santana of the Boston law firm Proskauer. "There's a thrill, for sure."

But this is about more than the thrill of the game – as part of the 20th annual Field of Dreams fundraiser, these teams raised $400,000 for Action for Boston Community Development, or ABCD's Summer Works program for at-risk and underprivileged youth.

"It provides them a first job in their earlier teens and then after that it gives them the foundation to go out and get a job, learn how to keep a job and manage your money," Field of Dreams Co-Chair Lew Eisenberg said.

Teens like Destiny Hunter and Leonela Nunez say it's already made a difference in their lives.

"I've learned responsibility, I've learned not to be dependent on other people, I've learned how to save my money," Hunter said.

"When I'm older, I want to be, like, a police officer, so all of this means a lot to me," added Nunez.

ABCD President and CEO John Drew says the community's generous support truly makes these kids' dreams come true.

"If this didn't happen, instead of 1,000 kids this summer, I would have 500, so it's terribly important," Drew said.

ABCD says over the past 20 years, the Field of Dreams fundraiser has raised $5 million and supported more than 10,000 summer jobs.