Former Principal Accused of Shooting Videos Up Girls' Skirts

A former Wethersfield elementary school principal has been charged with voyeurism after accusations that he shot photos up the skirts of young girls at a Hartford Wal-Mart.

John Bean, 47, was arrested in September 2016 at the Wal-Mart on Flatbush Avenue in Hartford after store staff reported he was following children around the store and trying to photograph them. On Monday, state police announced that through investigation into the September incident, they found four videos on Bean’s cellphone with footage shot up the skirts of female children.

According to police, Bean shot the videos in public places like the Wal-Mart and Five Below.

Bean turned himself in and appeared in court Monday. He is charged with four counts of voyeurism and four counts of risk of injury to a minor.

His attorney, William Paetzold, said his client had no comment.

He was held on a $175,000 bond.

Bean was formerly employed as the principal of Highcrest Elementary School in Wethersfield. He was placed on administrative leave in October and resigned from the position in November.

Paetzold said in court that Bean is in mental health counseling.