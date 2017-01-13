Ghost Sighting at Maine Theater? | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Ghost Sighting at Maine Theater?

A paranormal group says it captured an image of the legendary ghost of Eva Gray

By Marc Fortier

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    EVP Paranormal of Maine

    A group of paranormal investigators from Maine says it has captured video of a ghost at the City Theater in Biddeford.

    EVP Paranormal of Maine posted a video on its Facebook page this week showing an image of what they believe to be the ghost of Eva Gray, who died in the theater during a performance back in 1904.

    The paranormal investigators told WCSH-TV that the image was captured during an investigation at the theater on Dec. 19. It shows what looks like a woman walking up a staircase.

    The City Theater's website refers to Eva Gray as its "resident ghost."

    Published 49 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices