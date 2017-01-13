Ghost Sighting at Maine Theater?

A group of paranormal investigators from Maine says it has captured video of a ghost at the City Theater in Biddeford.

EVP Paranormal of Maine posted a video on its Facebook page this week showing an image of what they believe to be the ghost of Eva Gray, who died in the theater during a performance back in 1904.

The paranormal investigators told WCSH-TV that the image was captured during an investigation at the theater on Dec. 19. It shows what looks like a woman walking up a staircase.

The City Theater's website refers to Eva Gray as its "resident ghost."