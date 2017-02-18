Police Search For High Speed Hit and Run Suspect in West Bridgewater, Mass. | NECN
Police Search For High Speed Hit and Run Suspect in West Bridgewater, Mass.

Police say the suspect was driving at 100 miles per hour when he crashed into a minivan.

By Rachel McKnight

    The Enterprise

    Police in Massachusetts are searching for a driver who sped away from an officer and fled the scene after crashing into a minivan.

    An officer from the West Bridgewater Police Department was near the intersection of Spring and North Elm Street when another car passed him. Around 6:30 p.m., the officer signaled the vehicle to pull over, but when he approached the car the suspect sped off. Rather than chasing after the car, the officer called for backup.

    Police say the car was traveling at speeds up to 100 miles per hour when it slammed into another car shortly after. The crash happened in between Copeland and North Elm Streets in Brockton. The person in the car that was struck was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Massachusetts State Police along with the West Bridgewater Police Department are currently using a K9 unit to help locate the suspect.

