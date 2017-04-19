Homeowner Finds Live Cannonball in Box of Antiques | NECN
Homeowner Finds Live Cannonball in Box of Antiques

By Tim Jones

    Hull Police

    Police responded to a Hull, Massachusetts, home on Wednesday after a homeowner found a live cannonball in a box of antiques.

    Officers arrived at the home on Nantasket Avenue around 9 a.m. and found the cannonball placed on the front lawn. 

    The homeowner told police that he bought the box of antiques a year ago and was going through it when he found the cannonball, which still had an intact fuse.

    The bomb squad removed the cannonball and did a controlled detonation at the town landfill. Officials believe that the cannonball was live and contained explosives.

    No one was injured.

    Published 19 minutes ago

