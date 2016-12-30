Icy Roads, Outages After Winter Storm

Massachusetts residents deal with all the snow and ice from Thursday's winter storm. (Published 3 hours ago)

New Englanders are dealing with snow cleanup, icy roads and power outages after Thursday's winter storm.

Plow trucks are hitting the roads Friday morning to clean up roads across the region. Residents of New Hampshire and Maine are digging their way out of over a foot of snow in some areas.

Maine saw some of the highest snowfall in the region and is dealing with multiple power outages Friday morning. Central Maine Power reports that 88,786 are without power in the state as of 6:30 a.m.

Cold temperatures combined with wet weather has created black ice in some areas. An eight-car crash has been reported on Route 128 southbound at Route 2 Friday morning.

Some in Massachusetts were spared much of the snow, but residents in areas like Fitchburg, Massachusetts will be digging their way out of 10 inches of snow.

The MBTA reports that the commuter rail is running on time Friday despite the overnight weather. Trains were idling overnight and the platforms have been treated with salt to prepare for the morning commute.