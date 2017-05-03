Two first responders from Burlington, Massachusetts, are recalling the chaotic scene of the deadly crash at a Billerica auto auction on Wednesday.

As ambulances raced to the scene of Wednesday's fatal crash at the Lynnway Auto Auction to help the injured, among the many crews that responded were Burlington firefighters and EMT’s.

On Wednesday, firefighter Brandon Gonzalez and EMT Jason Hughes were assigned to an ambulance.

“It was certainly not your average call,” said Hughes. “It was a tough scene.”

Both men said they had never seen anything like the scene in Billerica, with a car causing so many devastating injuries.

“It was chaotic yet organized,” said Gonzales. “It was just also a lot of confusion by some of the bystanders that were there.”

The men were immediately assigned to a victim who had traumatic injuries.

First responders train for mass casualty incidents and they said it certainly came into play.

“You can train for it, but it’s really never something you ever want to see,” said Gonzalez. “I feel bad for the victims and their families.”

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said an auction employee in his 70s was behind the wheel of a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee when it somehow went out of control and plowed into the crowd.

One man and two women were killed in the crash. Two people suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver, who has not yet been named, was not hospitalized, according to Ryan.