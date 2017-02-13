Jerry Remy Diagnosed With Cancer Again

Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy is battling cancer again, he announced on social media Monday.

"I've been diagnosed with cancer again but it's under control," Remy wrote on Twitter.

Remy previously missed much of the 2009 season as he recovered from lung cancer. In 2013, cancer returned to a different part of his lungs.

The beloved broadcaster has provided color commentary during Red Sox games since 1988. Before that, he was a second baseman on the team from 1978 through 1984.

NESN said in an email Monday that Remy will return to call his 30th season for the Sox.