Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez appears in court during his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court, Friday, March 10, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is on trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

A tattoo artist is expected to testify before the jury on Friday about a tattoo he gave former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez that prosecutors say amounts to a confession to the slaying of two men back in 2012.

The defense team had asked that the tattoos be ruled out as evidence, but a judge denied that motion on Thursday. Prosecutors say a tattoo of a revolver with five bullets on Hernandez's arm is a confession to the slaying of two men at a Boston stoplight in 2012 after one of them bumped into him at a club, spilling his drink.

Hernandez’s lawyers deny that the tattoo proves his guilt in the deaths of Daniel de Abreu or Safiro Furtado.

Defense attorneys argue that the statement reflects Hernandez's state of mind years after the killings.

The former NFL tight end has pleaded not guilty to charges connected to the double murder case.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence after he was convicted two years ago of murdering semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in June 2013.