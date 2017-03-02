BLACKTOWN, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 14: An auctioneer's gavel is seen prior to the home auction for a four-bedroom house at 230 Blacktown Road on February 14, 2015 in Blacktown, Australia. The Blacktown home sold for AUD$565,000 at auction today, smashing the reserve set at AUD$1. The Sydney home auction clearance rate is expected to remain high following the Reserve Bank's interest rate cut to 2.25 per cent last week. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

A federal judge has temporarily barred a company from selling the former site of the Great Northern Paper mill in East Millinocket and restricted ongoing demolition at the property.

EMEP hopes to build a biofuel refinery on the site currently owned by North American Recovery Management, which bought the shuttered mill and associated real estate a year ago.

The Portland Press Herald reports a federal judge in Portland approved an order that says North American Recovery Management is ignoring a deal to sell the property to EMEP and is preparing to accept new offers.

EMEP says demolition work threatens some of the buildings it hopes to use.

More than 200 people lost their jobs when the mill closed in 2013. It had produced 100,000 tons of paper a year.