Julian Edelman has long been proving doubters wrong. Just ask his college English professor.
The New England Patriots wide receiver on Monday tweeted a letter he received from his English professor at the College of San Mateo, in which the teacher apologizes for making a “flippant comment” about the athlete’s aspirations.
“You had made some comment about ‘going to the league,’” the teacher wrote, “and I said something about setting realistic goals, about how few people successfully enter the ranks of the professional athlete, blah, blah, blah.
“I don’t think it fazed you, frankly, but whenever I think back on it, I feel terrible.”
Edelman tweeted a message of perseverance.
“Set your goals high,” he wrote. “Do whatever it takes to achieve them.”
