Julian Edelman’s Former Teacher Apologizes for Underestimating Him | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Julian Edelman’s Former Teacher Apologizes for Underestimating Him

By Young-Jin Kim

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published Friday, June 30, 2017)

    Julian Edelman has long been proving doubters wrong. Just ask his college English professor.

    The New England Patriots wide receiver on Monday tweeted a letter he received from his English professor at the College of San Mateo, in which the teacher apologizes for making a “flippant comment” about the athlete’s aspirations.

    “You had made some comment about ‘going to the league,’” the teacher wrote, “and I said something about setting realistic goals, about how few people successfully enter the ranks of the professional athlete, blah, blah, blah.

    “I don’t think it fazed you, frankly, but whenever I think back on it, I feel terrible.”

    Edelman tweeted a message of perseverance.

    “Set your goals high,” he wrote. “Do whatever it takes to achieve them.”

    Published 39 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices