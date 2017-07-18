Behind the Scenes of the Body Issue With Isaiah Thomas

Julian Edelman has long been proving doubters wrong. Just ask his college English professor.

The New England Patriots wide receiver on Monday tweeted a letter he received from his English professor at the College of San Mateo, in which the teacher apologizes for making a “flippant comment” about the athlete’s aspirations.

“You had made some comment about ‘going to the league,’” the teacher wrote, “and I said something about setting realistic goals, about how few people successfully enter the ranks of the professional athlete, blah, blah, blah.

“I don’t think it fazed you, frankly, but whenever I think back on it, I feel terrible.”

Edelman tweeted a message of perseverance.

“Set your goals high,” he wrote. “Do whatever it takes to achieve them.”