Lawyer for Police Captain's Son Wants Witness Names Released

    A defense attorney for a Boston police captain's son accused of plotting an attack on a college campus to support the Islamic State group wants a judge to order the government to release the identities of secret witnesses against his client.

    Masslive.com reports attorney David Hoose told a federal judge Tuesday that hiding the identities of the witnesses has hampered his ability to build a defense.

    Hoose's client is 25-year-old Alexander Ciccolo, who was arrested in July 2015 in a plot to detonate homemade bombs similar to the ones used in the 2013 Boston Marathon attack.

    Prosecutors invoked a federal law in May to shield the witness' identities. Hoose may have to seek a security clearance for access.

    Published 34 minutes ago

