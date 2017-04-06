The defense for Aaron Hernandez rested its case after testimony in the former New England Patriots player's double murder trial.

The lawyers in the Aaron Hernandez double murder trial will present their closing arguments beginning Thursday morning.

First Assistant District Attorney Patrick Haggan is trying the case with Assistant District Attorney Mark Lee, the deputy chief of the District Attorney's Homicide Unit, and Assistant District Attorney Teresa Anderson of the District Attorney's Appellate Division.

Hernandez is being represented by attorney Jose Baez, et al.

Following the closing arguments will be jury instructions.

The defense rested on Wednesday afternoon after spending just two days calling witnesses, none of whom were Hernandez himself.

Dr. Jamie Downs, an expert on victim autopsies was critical of the state medical examiner's determination on the position of bodies.

His testimony suggested that victim Safiro Furtado's arm was extended outward leaving one to believe he could have been holding a gun.

Hernandez is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the July 16, 2012 fatal shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in the South End of Boston.

He is also being charged with three counts of armed assault wiht intent to murder for allegedly firing at three surviving victims, one count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon for the non-fatal shooting of one of those survivors, one count of intimidation of a witness for allegedly shooting a percipient witness to those acts, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Hernandez is currently serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.