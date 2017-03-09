Man Admits Stabbing Rite-Aid Employee | NECN
Man Admits Stabbing Rite-Aid Employee

    A Massachusetts man charged with a random stabbing at a Rhode Island pharmacy has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after acknowledging he attacked a woman.

    Judge Mary McCaffrey asked Jacob Gallant if he knew why he was in court on Wednesday. She was trying to determine whether Gallant was competent to understand the court proceedings against him.

    Gallant, formerly of Westport, responded that he was there because he "attacked a young woman the other day."

    Police say he stabbed 18-year-old Rite-Aid employee Alyssa Garcia at least eight times on Sunday.

    Gallant is charged with assault with intent to murder. His lawyer says Gallant will live with a relative in Rehoboth if he posts bail.

    Gallant's family told police he's struggling with the death of his grandmother.

