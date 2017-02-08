Man Followed Couple to Police Dept., Fought With Officers: PD

Hartford police have arrested a man after they say he followed a couple that did not know him through the city to the police department and pulled a box cutter on officers when they tried to speak with him.

Police said the incident started with a 911 call. The caller told police that a stranger in a red car was following her and her husband as they drove through the city and that they were scared for their safety.

“He’s hitting the car and we have no idea who this guy is,” the caller can be heard saying in the 911 call.

The dispatcher told the caller to drive to the Hartford Police Department to get to safety. The suspect vehicle followed the callers even when they pulled in to the police station parking lot, police said.

When the suspicious vehicle arrived officers tried to speak to the driver, but he appeared to be under the influence of some kind of drug and refused to respond to them.

According to police, when officers tried to get him out of the car he fought back and flashed a box cutter. Officers took the suspect into custody after a struggle. Three officers received minor injuries during the incident, police said.

Police later determined that the car the suspect was driving was recently reported stolen.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Troy Parkman of Hartford, was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, third-degree larceny, tampering with a motor vehicle, breach of peace and assault on a police officer. He was held on a $125 bond.

Hartford police said Parkman has 25 previous arrests and is a convicted felon with a history of PCP/hallucinogen charges.