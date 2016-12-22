Man Accused of Killing Toddler Bella Bond Returns to Court | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Accused of Killing Toddler Bella Bond Returns to Court

Michael Patrick McCarthy was charged with the 2-year-old's death

By Caitlin Fichtel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    necn

    The man allegedly responsible for killing toddler Bella Bond appeared in court Thursday in connection with the murder case.

    Michael Patrick McCarthy, the boyfriend of the 2-year-old girl's mother, was charged with murder earlier this year.

    Bella Bond's body washed up in a trash bag on a beach in Massachusetts during the Summer of 2015.

    The girl came to be known as "Baby Doe" during the investigation.

    Rachelle Dee Bond, the girl's mother, was charged with being an accessory to the girl's murder.

    Published at 11:15 AM EST on Dec 22, 2016 | Updated 3 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices