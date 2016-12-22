The man allegedly responsible for killing toddler Bella Bond appeared in court Thursday in connection with the murder case.

Michael Patrick McCarthy, the boyfriend of the 2-year-old girl's mother, was charged with murder earlier this year.

Bella Bond's body washed up in a trash bag on a beach in Massachusetts during the Summer of 2015.

The girl came to be known as "Baby Doe" during the investigation.

Rachelle Dee Bond, the girl's mother, was charged with being an accessory to the girl's murder.