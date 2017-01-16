Man Strikes Tree, Dies in Skiing Accident in Vermont | NECN
Man Strikes Tree, Dies in Skiing Accident in Vermont

Police said Massachusetts man was not wearing a helmet

By Melissa Buja

    A Massachusetts man was killed while skiing in Warren, Vermont, on Monday.

    Vermont State Police said Jeffrey O'Connor, 39, of Hamden, Massachusetts, was skiing with his family at Sugarbush Resort when he went off the path and struck a tree head-on.

    Police said O'Connor was not wearing a helmet and suffered significant head injuries.

    First responders tried to provide life-saving techniques but were unsuccessful. O'Connor was pronounced dead after being transported down the mountain.

    Police believe O'Connor's death is accidental. He leaves behind a wife and two children, ages 9 and 10.

