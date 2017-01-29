Man Struck, Killed by Vehicle in Chelmsford

A man was killed Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Chelmsford Police said officers were called to an area of Chelmsford Street, near the Lowell/Chelmsford line, at 11:30 p.m. for a report of a body in the roadway.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 54-year-old man and immediately began administering first aid.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died. The man's identity has not yet been released.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation by the Chelmsford Police Department, along with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the operator of the vehicle involved is cooperating with the investigation.