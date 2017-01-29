Man Struck, Killed by Vehicle in Chelmsford | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Struck, Killed by Vehicle in Chelmsford

Police say the operator of the vehicle involved is cooperating with the investigation

By Melissa Buja

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A man was killed Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

    Chelmsford Police said officers were called to an area of Chelmsford Street, near the Lowell/Chelmsford line, at 11:30 p.m. for a report of a body in the roadway.

    When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 54-year-old man and immediately began administering first aid.

    The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died. The man's identity has not yet been released.

    The exact cause of the crash is under investigation by the Chelmsford Police Department, along with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police.

    Police said the operator of the vehicle involved is cooperating with the investigation.

    Published 55 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices