Manchester Woman Has Been Missing for Nearly a Week

Manchester police are asking for help to find a local woman who has been missing for almost a week.

Philomena Palestini, 34, has been missing since Thursday, July 6, according to police. They said she was reported to have been headed to Hartford but never arrived at the destination.

She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black leggings and pink and black sneakers.

Palestini is around 5-feet-4. weighs around 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.



Anyone with information should call Manchester Police at 860-645-5500.



