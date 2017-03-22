Mass. State Police: We're Monitoring the Possible Terror Attack in London | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Mass. State Police: We're Monitoring the Possible Terror Attack in London

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Former Polish foreign minister, Radosław Sikorski, posted video onto his Twitter account, showing people lying injured on the Westminster Bridge on March 22, 2017.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    As police in London respond to a possible terrorist attack near Britain's Parliament on Wednesday evening local time, state police in Massachusetts say they are monitoring the situation.

    State police said that while they're not aware of any direct connection between the incident in London and the United States or Massachusetts, they're receiving updates from Homeland Security and the FBI.

    It's still not clear what exactly happened or how many people have been injured in London.

    Authorities in England say an attacker who stabbed a police officer was shot by other law enforcement officials on the grounds outside Parliament, which sent the compound into lockdown. Meanwhile, a vehicle hit pedestrians on Westminster Bridge. Police said they are treating the events as a "terrorist incident until we know otherwise."

    Emergency Crews Respond to Incident at UK's Parliament

    [NATL] Emergency Crews Respond to Incident at Britain's Parliament
    Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images

    Media in the U.K. reports that one woman was killed and others have "catastrophic" injuries after the Westminster bridge incident.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices