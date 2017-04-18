A Massachusetts teenager was critically injured after crashing on Route 146 Tuesday morning in North Smithfield, Rhode Island.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman from Sutton, lost control of her car on the northbound highway, hitting the median before crashing into another car shortly after 10 a.m., according to Rhode Island State Police.

That teen was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the other car, a 23-year-old woman from Central Falls, Rhode Island, was hospitalized for minor injuries.

Both northbound lanes of Route 146 were closed after the crash, with traffic being diverted via Pound Hill Road until around 12:30 p.m.

Neither patient's name has been released. It's unclear if there will be charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.