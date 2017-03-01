Men of White Ribbon Campaign Condemn Domestic Violence

The White Ribbon Campaign aims to prevent sexual assault and domestic violence.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts celebrated the White Ribbon Campaign's 10th year in the state.

"It's for all men to have a conversation about their relationships and their role about preventing sexual assault and domestic violence," said Craig Norberg-Bohm from Jane Doe Inc.

White Ribbon Day is part of the international White Ribbon Campaign, started by a group of Canadian men in 1991.

Nearly 100 cities, towns, schools, businesses and faith groups have joined the campaign to end gender-based violence, especially against women.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and other politicians attended Wednesday's ceremony.

Baker told a story about his first time meeting a woman who was a victim of domestic violence.

"She had the remains of what was an obvious contusion on the side of her face," said Baker.

When asked why she didn't get help sooner, Baker said, "She said, 'I didn't think anybody would care.'"

The men who are ambassadors and affiliates for the White Ribbon Campaign do care.

"Men take a pledge to say, 'I promise never to commit, condone or remain silent about men's violence against women,'" said Norberg-Bohm.

The men marched from Faneuil Hall to Boston City Hall wearing white ribbon pins to show their support.

"We have to protect our women," said Taquari Milton, a White Ribbon ambassador.

He said he's witnessed domestic violence and feels he can't remain silent.

"I have sisters and my mother and little cousins who I care deeply about," said Milton. "I would want somebody to treat them with the same respect as I treat them. Not a lot of people see that and it's statistically proven."

On Wednesday, partners of the campaign will raise white ribbon flags to put their support on display.

The event was sponsored by Jane Doe Inc., which started White Ribbon Day in 2007.

