Elderly Man Missing From Brookline, Mass.

Police are searching for an elderly man missing from Brookline, Massachusetts.

Romauldas Skvarcius left his home at 157 Grove Street in Brookline on Sunday around 1:00 p.m. He was last seen driving a gray 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with the Massachusetts license plate 6RHP20.

Skvarcius is 77-years-old with Alzheimer’s disease, and does not leave his home by himself for more than 20 minutes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Brookline Police Department at (617) 730-2222.