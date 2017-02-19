Elderly Man Missing From Brookline, Mass. | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Elderly Man Missing From Brookline, Mass.

By Rachel McKnight

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Brookline Police Department

    Police are searching for an elderly man missing from Brookline, Massachusetts.

    Romauldas Skvarcius left his home at 157 Grove Street in Brookline on Sunday around 1:00 p.m. He was last seen driving a gray 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with the Massachusetts license plate 6RHP20.

    Skvarcius is 77-years-old with Alzheimer’s disease, and does not leave his home by himself for more than 20 minutes.

    Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Brookline Police Department at (617) 730-2222.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices