Police Search For Missing New Hampshire Prisoner

By Rachel McKnight

    New Hampshire State Police

    The New Hampshire State Troopers are searching for man on the loose after escaping from prison.

    Christopher Plaisted-Comeau left a housing unit in Manchester, New Hampshire this morning and did not show up at work that day.

    He is currently serving a two year sentence for reckless conduct.

    Plaisted-Comeau is a 6 foot tall man with red hair and blue eyes. He weighs about 195 pounds.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police or reach out to the New Hampshire State Police.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago
