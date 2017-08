Massachusetts State Police say a motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a guardrail in Wareham Sunday night.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on the ramp from Route 195 eastbound to Route 495 northbound.

Investigation shows the bike operator struck the guardrail for an unknown reason and was thrown from the bike and into the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released. The crash remains under investigation.