New Hampshire police are searching for two men caught on surveillance camera who allegedly shot and wounded a man in Manchester early Wednesday morning.

The two suspects were caught on camera before and after they allegedly shot the man at an apartment building.

Two different surveillance cameras captured two angles, one of them shows a graphic injury, which police say could be the key to putting the suspects behind bars.

The surveillance video shows the two men trying to run from the shooting scene, but one of them is dragging his right foot.

“That’s a significant injury, I don’t think that’s one that someone can tough out,” explained Manchester Police Lt. Brian O’Keefe.

He says that injury could lead police right to the men they’re looking for.

“We’re hopeful a hospital somewhere in the region, somebody sees this and treats the individual,” O’Keefe said.

Police said it all started just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The two men dressed in Tyvek suits head into the Spruce Street apartment building where officials say they shot a 43-year-old man in the hand.

“The victim was initially and remains to be quite uncooperative with the investigation,” O’Keefe said.

Hours later, police executed a search warrant at the victim’s home.

“We believe he was a target engaging himself in illicit activity,” O’Keefe explained.

While the two suspects are still at large, police don’t believe there’s any direct threat to the neighborhood.

“These random acts of violence seldom occur to innocent people,” O’Keefe said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Manchester Police.