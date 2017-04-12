Nashua High School Student Arrested For Threats Against Classmates | NECN
Nashua High School Student Arrested For Threats Against Classmates

Police say the threats directed at multiple students at the high school were reported Tuesday evening

By Rob Michaelson

    A 15-year-old student at Nashua High School has been arrested after making violent threats against other students on social media.

    Police say the social media threats directed at multiple students at the high school were reported Tuesday evening. The threats included photos of firearms in the posts.

    The unidentified juvenile was arrested around 11 p.m. Tuesday evening.

    The Nashua Police Department’s Special Investigations Division investigated and determined that none of the threats were specifically directed towards the school.

    The Nashua School District arranged to have an officer present at both high schools on Wednesday as a precaution.

    Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at (603)594-3500.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

