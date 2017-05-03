Nashua Man Arrested for Felony Assault

Police have arrested a New Hampshire man for assault after he allegedly injured another man during an altercation.

Police said Adam Larose, 34, of 5 Girourd Avenue, Nashua, assaulted the male victim at a Nashua residence around 7:26 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, including numerous fractures to his torso and facial area. He was sent to a Nashua hospital, but then transported to a Boston area hospital for further treatment due to the severity of his injuries.

An investigation revealed that Larose struck and pushed the victim multiple times.

He was charged with felony counts of second degree assault - domestic violence and second degree assault.

Larose is being held at the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections on $50,000 cash bail pending his arraignment on Wednesday.