Near-record Cold, Dangerous Wind Chills

Along an arctic cold front that brought some snow squalls Friday evening, the frigid cold has made its way back into the area along with dangerously cold wind chills.

We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies, but it will be one of the coldest days of the winter, with high temperatures in the 10s north to low 20s south.

Wind from the northwest 20-30 mph, will generate wind chills near 0°. Hopefully you did not pack away all of your winter gear during last weekend’s record warmth as the cold sticks around through the end of this weekend.

Clear skies Saturday night will allow temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. Expect low temperatures in the single numbers and teens.

Sunday looks like a bright day with less wind, high temperatures warming back up to 32° or even a bit warmer.

Clouds increase on Monday as we continue to warm up. It looks dry with a high temperature in the 40s.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with scattered showers and high temperatures well into the 50s.

A front on Wednesday will bring in slightly colder air with more sun than clouds and a high temperature in the 40s with temperatures remaining in the 40s for highs through the end of the 10-day for now.