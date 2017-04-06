New England Lawmakers React to Airstrikes on Syria

IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 05: Survivors of the Assad regime's suspected chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib district, receive treatment at an hospital in Idlib, Syria on April 05, 2017. (Photo by Cem Genco/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

After the administration of President Donald Trump launched a series of airstrikes on a Syrian airfield in response to that country's apparent use of chemical weapons to kill at least 100 people, lawmakers in New England are giving their reactions.

"The use of chemical weapons ‎against innocent Syrian men, women, and children is a clear violation of international law. The Syrian regime must be held accountable for this horrific act, and its actions underscore why the United States should embrace innocent people who are fleeing in terror," Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said. "But the Constitution gives the power to authorize the use of military force to the legislative branch. Expanded military intervention in Syria requires action by Congress. If President Trump expects such an authorization, he owes the American people an explanation of his strategy to bring an end to the violence in Syria. We should not escalate this conflict without clear goals and a plan to achieve them."

Rep. Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat and military veteran, pointed out that those oppressed by the regime of Bashar al-Assad are the same people seeking refuge in the U.S., something Trump has opposed through his campaign and presidency.

"So @POTUS cares enough about the Syrian people to launch 50 Tomahawks but not enough to let the victims of Assad find refuge & freedom here," he tweeted.

Democratic Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island also condemned the actions of Syria while calling into question Trump's full strategy.

"The question now is what the consequences and reactions will be, and what are the president's strategic and long-range goals and plans with respect to U.S. involvement in Syria?" Reed asked. "The administration is also going to have to set out the legal justification for tonight's action and any future military operations against the Assad regime as part of its consultations with Congress."