Store Clerk Hits Knife-Wielding Robbery Suspect With Coffee Pot

A store clerk hit a man trying to rob a Sam's Store in New Haven over the head with a coffee pot while he was brought down by another store employee, police said.

New Haven police said they responded to a robbery in progress at the Sam's Store on 16 Kimberly Avenue at 9:55 p.m. Dispatchers told police the suspect had a large knife and was likely still at the store.

Hector Luis Marrero was found struggling with a man and woman at the rear door of the store.

The Sam's Store clerk said he was closing up and letting the clerk from Dunkin' Donuts (which share the same building) out through the back when Marrero came in waiving a knife.

Marrero demanded "everything", police said, and took cash from the store's lottery and from one of the clerks. The Dunkin' Donuts clerk said she called police right away.

She also grabbed the knife from Marrero while the other clerk tackled him to the ground. That's when the Dunkin' Donuts clerk grabbed a coffee pot and smacked Marrero over the head with it, police said.

When police arrested Marrero, he was still clutching the cash and bleeding from his mouth. EMTs were called to clean him up, New Haven Police said.

Neither clerk was injured and the knife was recovered.

Marrero was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree larceny.