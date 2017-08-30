Obamas Consider Purchasing a Home on Martha's Vineyard

The Obama Family is considering purchasing a home on Martha's Vineyard.

According to the Boston Globe, the former First Family, who has spent part of the summer for the last several years on the vineyard, is looking to buy a home of their own.

The Obamas have many friends on the vineyard including Harvard professors and a former adviser.

The family is believed to be looking at homes or buildable lots in the "up island" areas of Aquinnah, Chilmark, and West Tisbury.

For the past several summers the family has rented a home in the "up island" area.



