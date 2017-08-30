Obamas Consider Purchasing a Home on Martha's Vineyard - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Obamas Consider Purchasing a Home on Martha's Vineyard

The former First Family has spent part of their summer on the vineyard for the past several years

By Caitlin Fichtel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Obamas Consider Purchasing a Home on Martha's Vineyard
    Getty Images

    The Obama Family is considering purchasing a home on Martha's Vineyard.

    According to the Boston Globe, the former First Family, who has spent part of the summer for the last several years on the vineyard, is looking to buy a home of their own.

    The Obamas have many friends on the vineyard including Harvard professors and a former adviser.

    The family is believed to be looking at homes or buildable lots in the "up island" areas of Aquinnah, Chilmark, and West Tisbury.

    For the past several summers the family has rented a home in the "up island" area.


    Published 53 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices