Officer Injured Responding to Naked Woman on I-95

A police officer was injured while trying to take a naked woman Interstate 95 into custody on Friday night, according to local police.



Attleboro, Massachusetts police initially received a report about the woman around 11:30 p.m. She was located by authorities near exit 2 on the northbound side of the highway.

At that time, a speeding vehicle crashed into the back of the police cruiser, injuring the officer inside.

The officer was transported to a Rhode Island hospital and Massachusetts State Police charged the speeding car's driver.

The naked woman was ultimately taken into custody by the state police.