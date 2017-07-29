Officer Injured Responding to Naked Woman on I-95 - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Officer Injured Responding to Naked Woman on I-95

Attleboro, Massachusetts police initially received a report about the woman around 11:30 p.m.

By Alexandra Prim

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Officer Injured Responding to Naked Woman on I-95

    A police officer was injured while trying to take a naked woman Interstate 95 into custody on Friday night, according to local police.

    Attleboro, Massachusetts police initially received a report about the woman around 11:30 p.m. She was located by authorities near exit 2 on the northbound side of the highway.

    At that time, a speeding vehicle crashed into the back of the police cruiser, injuring the officer inside.

    The officer was transported to a Rhode Island hospital and Massachusetts State Police charged the speeding car's driver.

    The naked woman was ultimately taken into custody by the state police.

    Published 34 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices