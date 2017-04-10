One Dead After Car Collides With Motorcycle

A motorcyclist is dead after an accident in West Haven Sunday afternoon, according to police.

West Haven police said a car collided with a motorcycle near the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Blohm Street. The operator of the motorcycle and a passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The operator, who was not identified, was pronounced dead.

An NBC Connecticut crew on scene reported the car also had damage. Police have not released any information on the condition of the occupant(s) of the car.

Campbell Avenue was closed while the accident reconstruction team investigated, but has since reopened.