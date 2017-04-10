One Dead After Car Collides With Motorcycle | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut

Connecticut

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

One Dead After Car Collides With Motorcycle

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published 30 minutes ago)

    A motorcyclist is dead after an accident in West Haven Sunday afternoon, according to police.

    West Haven police said a car collided with a motorcycle near the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Blohm Street. The operator of the motorcycle and a passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The operator, who was not identified, was pronounced dead.

    An NBC Connecticut crew on scene reported the car also had damage. Police have not released any information on the condition of the occupant(s) of the car.

    Campbell Avenue was closed while the accident reconstruction team investigated, but has since reopened. 

    Published 9 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices