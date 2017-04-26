1 Dead Following Two-Car Crash in Connecticut

One man died following a two-car collision in East Hartford on Tuesday night.

East Hartford Police said they got a 911 call about the collision that happened on Oak Street at 7:14 p.m.

Two cars going opposite directions collided with one another and one car swerved off into a driveway before ending in the home's backyard, police said.

Two passengers in one car refused medical attention. The driver of the car in the backyard was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim's identify has not been released.

Oak Street is closed near Burnbrook Road and is expected to be open by the morning as police investigate.

The investigation is on-going.