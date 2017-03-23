PD: 2 Stab, Rob Man Outside Mall After Online Arrangement

Police in Massachusetts have arrested two people accused of stabbing and robbing a man outside of the Auburn Mall Wednesday night.

Eric Collette, 24 and Ann Delcid, 31, both Auburn residents, will be arraigned in Worcester District Court Friday.

Police said they received reports of the stabbing around 7:15 p.m. The victim, who was in contact with family members, was located by police as he attempted to drive himself to a hospital.

The victim told police he answered an online ad and was robbed and stabbed by the suspects as they entered his parked vehicle.

It's not clear if either suspect has an attorney.

Auburn police said people are welcome to use the Auburn Police Department to arrange meetings online.