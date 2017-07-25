PD: Bare-Chested Woman Waved Dagger in Road Rage Incident

A Sandwich, Massachusetts, woman is facing multiple charges after police say she ran towards a driver while bare-chested and flailing a knife in an alleged road rage incident.

Susan Kettell, 39, is facing charges including OUI, assault with a dangerous weapon and lewd and lascivious conduct, among several other charges.

Sandwich police say they received a call Saturday that Kettell was driving erratically and attempted to crash her vehicle into the victim’s vehicle.

Kettell then allegedly pulled behind the other vehicle at a stop light and waved a double-edged dagger. She then reportedly got out of the car, removed her top and ran at the other vehicle while bare-chested and flailing the dagger. The victim drove away from the scene.

Police located Kettell, who was intoxicated, and placed her under arrest. A male passenger in her vehicle, who was also intoxicated, was placed into protective custody.

It’s not clear when Kettell will appear in court or if she has an attorney.

There were no reported injuries.