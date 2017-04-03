James Lavin, a 17-year-old driver who was killed in a car crash before Christmas, was remembered at his funeral Tuesday. His friend and hockey teammate Owen Higgins, also 17, died in the crash as well. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016)

Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, say the crash that killed two teenagers in December was caused by illegal passing and a high rate of speed.

Police responded to the single-car crash on Thomas B. Landers Road around 6:45 p.m. on December 22.

The driver, 17-year-old James Lavin from East Falmouth, died at the scene. Crews extricated 17-year-old Owen Higgins from East Falmouth, who was airlifted to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Rhode Island, where he later died.

Officials say Lavin illegally passed another vehicle over double yellow lines, lost control and crashed into a tree.

An investigation of the road and vehicle show there were no issues with the road or car that could have contributed to the crash.

Both Lavin and Higgins also had THC in their system.