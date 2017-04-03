PD: High Speed, Illegal Passing Led to Crash That Killed 2 Teens | NECN
PD: High Speed, Illegal Passing Led to Crash That Killed 2 Teens

    James Lavin, a 17-year-old driver who was killed in a car crash before Christmas, was remembered at his funeral Tuesday. His friend and hockey teammate Owen Higgins, also 17, died in the crash as well. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016)

    Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, say the crash that killed two teenagers in December was caused by illegal passing and a high rate of speed.

    Police responded to the single-car crash on Thomas B. Landers Road around 6:45 p.m. on December 22.

    The driver, 17-year-old James Lavin from East Falmouth, died at the scene. Crews extricated 17-year-old Owen Higgins from East Falmouth, who was airlifted to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Rhode Island, where he later died.

    Officials say Lavin illegally passed another vehicle over double yellow lines, lost control and crashed into a tree.

    Funeral Services Held for Teen Killed in Cape Cod Crash

    Funeral services were held Friday for the Falmouth, Massachusetts, teen who died after the car his best friend was driving crashed into a tree, killing them both.
    (Published Friday, Dec. 30, 2016)

    An investigation of the road and vehicle show there were no issues with the road or car that could have contributed to the crash.

    Both Lavin and Higgins also had THC in their system.

