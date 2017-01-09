PD: Man Chased Woman in Car, Head-Butted Officer | NECN
By Tim Jones

    Police in Salem, New Hampshire, say a Massachusetts man reportedly threatened a woman with a handgun, chased her in his car and head-butted an officer during his arrest Saturday.

    Anthony Baez, 29, of Lowell, is facing charges including possession of drugs, criminal threatening and resisting arrest. 

    Police say they received a call from a woman who said Baez tapped on her car window with a gun. She fled and Baez alleged chased her in his vehicle before ultimately crashing in the area of 289 South Broadway St. 

    Baez crashed again into a pole and was stopped by officers, who found that he was highly intoxicated. 

    Baez was arrested and brought to the Salem Police Department, where he became combative and head-butted an officer in the face. Several officers were needed to control Baez. 

    Police did not find the reported gun during a search of the area and vehicle. 

    The injured officer was treated for injuries to his face and knee. 

    He was held over the weekend and will be arraigned Monday. 

