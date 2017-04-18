PD: Man Left 9-Year-Old Alone in Theater to Use Heroin | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Vermont

Vermont

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

PD: Man Left 9-Year-Old Alone in Theater to Use Heroin

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    FILE

    Police in Rutland, Vermont, say a man left his 9-year-old nephew alone in a movie theater to use heroin. 

    According to affiliate NBC 5, Lawrence Jacques is facing charges of cruelty to a child and possession of heroin. 

    Police responded to the Flagship Cinemas late Sunday night and found the boy, who told officers his uncle left halfway through the movie and never came back. 

    Jacques was found passed out in another theater and was arrested.

    He pleaded not guilty to his charges Monday afternoon and was ordered to keep away from his nephew and the cinema. 

    Published 57 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices