PD: Man Left 9-Year-Old Alone in Theater to Use Heroin

Police in Rutland, Vermont, say a man left his 9-year-old nephew alone in a movie theater to use heroin.

According to affiliate NBC 5, Lawrence Jacques is facing charges of cruelty to a child and possession of heroin.

Police responded to the Flagship Cinemas late Sunday night and found the boy, who told officers his uncle left halfway through the movie and never came back.

Jacques was found passed out in another theater and was arrested.

He pleaded not guilty to his charges Monday afternoon and was ordered to keep away from his nephew and the cinema.