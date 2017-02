Two 17-year-old girls are safe after the car they were in crashed into a swimming pool in Uxbridge, Massachusetts Wednesday morning (Published 2 hours ago)

A 17-year-old girl and her teen passenger are safe after crashing into an icy swimming pool in Uxbridge, Massachusetts Wednesday morning.

Uxbridge police say the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. at 8 Easy St. The car was traveling north on West River Road before the crash.

Rescue officials responded and both 17-year-old girls were safely removed from the vehicle.

Both refused treatment at the scene.

The car has since been removed from the pool.