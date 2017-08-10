Plainfield Man Accused of Producing Child Porn Video

A 30-year-old Plainfield man is accused of producing child pornography videos and images, police said.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Ryan Stone with one count of production of child pornography on Wednesday.

In April, Plainfield Police received a complaint that said Stone was in possession of multiple sexually explicit videos and images involving children.

Police obtained a search and seizure warrant to locate the child pornography. As the investigation continued, police discovered Stone had produced the videos himself.

The Department of Homeland Security was requested for assistance in the investigation.

Federal officials found that Stone allegedly used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct between March 30 and April 1 for the production of a video.

Stone has been in state custody since April 18 when he was arrested and charged with criminal trespass in the first degree and criminal violation of a restraining order.