A car that collided with a plow truck was towed from the scene on Furnace Avenue in Stafford Wednesday morning.

Furnace Avenue in Stafford has reopened after an accident involving a plow truck and a car, according to state police.

Police said the accident happened on Furnace Avenue near Edgewood Street and that no serious injuries were reported. The road was shut down while crews work to clear up the mess.

No other information was immediately available.