Three suspects wanted in connection with separate homicides in Boston were captured by police on Wednesday.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Unit located Kenneth Ford, 43, of Boston, after finding him in the area of 760 Albany Street and arrested him without incident on an outstanding warrant for arson and murder.

Ford is accused of starting a fire at 94 George Street in Roxbury on November 5, 2016 that killed Michelle Trentor. He is the second suspect to be arrested in connection to the fire.

Boston police also coordinated with the Southern Ohio Fugitive Strike Force in Columbus, Ohio to capture Greg Wright, 21, of Boston and Danilo Depina, 31, of Boston. The suspects, wanted in connection to two separate homicides, were found together.

Wright was wanted in connection to the murder of Kevin Reyes in Chinatown and has been on the run since May 27, 2017. Depina was wanted in connection to the murder of Ailton Goncalvez in Roxbury on August 20, 2016.

Both are in custody awaiting extradition back to Massachusetts.

Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans thanked all law enforcement involved for making these arrests possible.

"We never forget that for every homicide victim, there are countless family members, friends and loved ones left behind looking for answers and closure,” he said. “We work hard everyday to make sure we find some sort of peace for them and we won't stop until we do."