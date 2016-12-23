Police: Drunk Driver Crashed Into Parked Cruiser

A driver has been arrested after he allegedly crashed into a cruiser while the officer was conducting a motor vehicle stop in Walpole, Massachusetts.

Police say Kevin Richard of Walpole hit the cruiser during a stop on Washington Street around 6:52 p.m. on Thursday.

Police gave chase when he fled the scene and were able to stop the vehicle a short time later.

Richard was charged with OUI Liquor, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to stop for the police and negligent operation.

The Walpole officer was treated and released for minor injuries.