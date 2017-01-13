Police Investigate Whether Armed Robberies Are Connected

Two armed robberies in the same area of Quincy, Massachusetts, are under investigation. (Published 44 minutes ago)

Police are looking into whether two similar robberies in Quincy, Massachusetts, are connected.

And as they search for a suspect, police are asking that people be vigilant. The victims in the two cases in North Quincy were targeted before they reached their front doors.

The first happened earlier this month on Atlantic Street. Police say the suspect showed a gun, hit a young woman in the face and took her purse.

Friday morning, a 55-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint walking to his home from his car on nearby Newbury Avenue.

Anyone with information should call Quincy police.