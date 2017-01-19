Missing College Student from NJ Found in Good Health, Police Say

A University of New Haven freshman and softball player who was reported missing for two days has been found in good health, police said.

Allie McGrory, 18, of Medford, New Jersey, was last seen on Tuesday at her dorm, school officials said.

Police said they found McGrory at Ingalls Rink at Yale University but did not explain why she was there.

The last possible sighting of her may have been in the New Haven area, officials said. A resident assistant contacted school authorities Wednesday with concerns that McGrory had been missing for nearly 24 hours and had not gone to classes or softball practice, according to school officials and West Haven police.

Assistant University of New Haven Chief of Police Don Parker said university police determined that McGrory was not on campus and there "were some issues she was having typical of most college freshmen, and we became concerned about her well-being."

University of New Haven police contacted West Haven Police around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday for help with the missing person case.

"We don't have any information if there's any foul play or criminal involvement as of yet," Sgt. David Tammaro, of West Haven Police, said, and added that they do not suspect any foul play.

During a news conference, police said McGrory's father brought her back to school on Tuesday night after break and she might have left campus that night to go to a movie, but they are not sure.

Investigative Family Outraged After Police Use Mug Shots as Targets

McGrory never showed up for classes or softball practice on Wednesday and police said they have a message McGrory sent to her roommate indicating that she was feeling "a little distraught."

Police did not provide any additional information about the message, citing privacy concerns.

Police said she had not been in touch with her family as of the time the news conference started at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Jessica Fulchiero, one of McGrory's family members, made a five-hour trip from Pennsylvania to help with the search.

"Her dad was completely under the impression that she's coming back to school and getting back into softball," she said. "We are very confused."

"We're terrified. She's such an amazing kid. She's smart, she's athletic and we just want to make sure she's safe, that's all," Fulchiero said.