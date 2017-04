More videos (1 of 9)

Police are looking for the participants of a fight at Rockwell Park in Bristol.

The large fight broke at the park at 6:45 p.m., Bristol Police approximate.

The fight was later posted on social media.

Bristol Police are working to identify the people in the fight.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 584-3000.