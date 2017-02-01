Police Seek Boston Man Missing Since Last Week | NECN
Police Seek Boston Man Missing Since Last Week

By Tim Jones

    Boston Police

    Boston police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen last week.

    Joseph Carson, 53, was last seen at JJ’s Irish Pub at 1130 Dorchester Ave. on Jan. 24 around 6 p.m.

    Carson is about 225 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing jeans and “work clothes.”

    Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or reach detectives directly at 617-343-4335.

    People can report information anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

